  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    View All Programs
By Steve Large
Filed Under:East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer, Joe DeAngelo, Joseph DeAngelo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Defendant Joe DeAngelo was handcuffed to his wheelchair in court Friday, making his hands difficult to see.

He does have a unique feature on one of his hands never reported by any surviving victims of the East Area Rapist.

He is missing part of his ring finger. It’s an old wartime injury.

When DeAngelo joined the Navy he was sent to Vietnam where he served on a ship that came under attack. Tasked with damage control, DeAngelo was shoring up a hole when he sliced part of his ring finger off.

The battle scar became one of DeAngelo’s distinguishing features when he came home from the war, first working as a police officer.

But for all the years investigators collected witness descriptions of the East Area Rapist, they never got a report of an attacker missing a fingertip.

The East Area Rapist always made sure he always wore gloves.

Investigators say it’s one indicator how meticulous the serial killer was in covering his tracks.

In this first court appearance as the defendant accused in the case, Joe DeAngelo’s hands were bound to his wheelchair, his ring finger tucked under an armrest.

If only those hands had been seen by a single victim. Would the arrest of the East Area Rapist, have been so long in the making?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s