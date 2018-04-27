SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have identified a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger on Tuesday.

Police say Tyler Rumberger, 22, turned himself on Thursday evening. The vehicle tied to the crash has also been found.

Rumberger was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and hit-and-run.

The crash at West El Camino Avenue and Grasslands Drive claimed the life of Ericka Hann.

It’s a familiar crosswalk to many bikers and joggers, particularly to the state worker who ran through it nearly every day. Erika left work just around the corner for her daily jog, just before noon. That’s when investigators said she was hit and killed by a driver who sped off.