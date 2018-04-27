  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:robbery, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for the man who robbed a jogger at Vacaville’s Lagoon Valley Park on Thursday.

Vacaville police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. The jogger says she was running up the tower trail near Butcher Road when someone went up behind her and pressed a blunt object to her back.

The man then told her to give up her stuff and she did. He then told her to stay put as he ran off.

The jogger was not hurt in the incident, police say.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect wasn’t found. Officers will be doing extra patrols this weekend, the police department says.

