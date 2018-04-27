SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Storms are possible in the Sierra Saturday, so be sure to check the forecast before heading up the hill.

When thunder roars, go indoors. When you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you. Head inside a building or to a car with the windows rolled up.

The charge will go around you in the body of the car. Also be sure not to stand under a tree if you are outside.

Lightning seeks the tallest thing in the area and you could catch a charge that way.