NEWMAN (CBS13) – A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a family member to death in Newman.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home along the 600 block of Orestimba Peak Drive.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Newman police officers responded to investigate a reported stabbing. Officers found that a woman, 37-year-old Maegan Christine Murray, had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

While investigating that stabbing, Stanislaus deputies responded to the area of Crows Landing Road and Highway 33. A man who had been stabbed was found at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was also a victim from the Newman scene.

A woman who was detained at the Newman scene, 28-year-old Mary Murray, was later arrested. She’s facing charges of homicide, attempted homicide and domestic violence.