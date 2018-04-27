(CBS13/CNN) The leaders of North Korea and South Korea are on the way to declaring an end to the Korean War.

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In have agreed to work toward bringing an end to a conflict that has spanned more than half a century in what is being called the Panmunjon Declaration.

The two leaders met at the demilitarized zone as Kim became the first in a dynasty of dictators to travel to South Korea since the armistice in 1953. Each move was heavily choreographed, steeped in ceremony and symbolism, as he was brought to the peace house built by South Korea.

It’s a moment that seemed unimaginable 12 months ago when North Korea threatened to turn Seoul into a sea of fire.

Now they are working toward reunifying the country.

“Crossing the separating line, I thought it wasn’t even that high to cross. It was too easy to walk over that line and it took us 11 years to get here,” Kim said.

But there’s still a long road ahead for that vision to come true. North Korea needs relief from sanctions and South Korea is looking for the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

