OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – Four people have been arrested in Yuba County after a bicyclist was shot and killed in Olivehurst.

According to deputies, the shooting happened just before seven o’clock last night on 6th Avenue, near Olivehurst Avenue.

The bicyclist, a 23-year-old Olivehurst man, later died from his injuries.

A short time later, officers in Marysville arrested 23-year-old Christopher Garcia of Yuba County, 18-year-old Alex Ruiz of Marysville, and two juveniles in connection to the homicide.

The motive for the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

