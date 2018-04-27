NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities in Nevada and Placer counties continue to search for a 70-year-old veteran missing going on two weeks.

Stan Norman was last seen in the early morning hours on April 15 at a residence on S Auburn Street in Grass Valley.

His family says Norman had been out with friends and fellow veterans the night before.

“And the guy that he stayed with woke up around noon and said Stan left and no one has seen him since,” said his brother, Jerry Norman.

Stan Norman was driving a silver Hummer H2 and traveling with a brown pet poodle. Nevada County Sheriff’s officials say there was a ping on his cellphone near Colfax, but it disconnected from the network early Monday, and there has been no activity from his bank account.

Norman’s brothers are now town from across country keeping watch over his home in Lake of the Pines. They say Norman is diabetic with heart problems and doesn’t have his medication.

“My thought is that he would come back home and get his meds before he went anywhere, but he never made it back home,” Jerry said. “He’s at risk I believe.”

There was one reported sighting at the Red Frog restaurant near Colfax, but authorities ruled it out after speaking with bartenders and seeing no signs of Norman’s SUV on area surveillance cameras.

The brothers meanwhile, joined dozens in the community over the past week and a half, passing out fliers and searching the hills up and down Highway 174, even renting a helicopter looking for signs of Norman’s silver Hummer.

“Rock quarries, looking around the small roads, but there was nothing to be found as far as looking for a Hummer,” said brother Terry Norman.

“We’ve been searching up and down the roads, and haven’t seen any sign of him going off the road,” Jerry said.

His family says Norman is outgoing and active in the veterans community with lots of friends.

“He’s a real friendly guy, never met a stranger,” Jerry said.

Along with the Hummer, family says Norman also drives a Corvette and rides motorcycles, but are uncertain at this point if he may have been the target of a robbery.

“I have no idea, they’re just covering several bases right now,” Terry said.

The brothers say they are grateful for the community support and all of those who have pitched in to search thus far.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information on Stan Norman‘s whereabouts to come forward.