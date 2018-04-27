STOCKTON (CBS13) — Genealogy websites like the one used to trace Joseph DeAngelo, who is suspected of being the East Area Rapist and the golden state killer are used by millions of people every day.

Those private companies use DNA to collect information about a person’s family tree and eventually help reunite loved ones.

Kristine Gibson was adopted at birth and is on her way to an emotional reunion almost five decades in the making.

Gibson is looking through her photo album one more time. It’s thick and filled with years of memories. She plans to add more to it now that she found her long lost sister.

“You know, as an adoptee, I always hoped that you know, I would find a sibling. I have a brother through my family, but you always wonder if you have a blood sibling out there so, yeah growing up always wished and hoped I would find one,” she said.

Twenty-five years ago, Gibson met her birth mother who told her she had no siblings. Earlier this year, she joined an online genealogy website to learn a little bit more about where she came from. The search showed Gibson had a sister and maybe another sibling.

“I have already seen pictures of my sister and it was very evident that we both look alike and that we were sisters. So, it wasn’t shocking in that way, but it was shocking that ‘oh my god, it’s real’ it was confirmed,” said Gibson.

Before her parents passed, Gibson learned her biological father did not want to have kids so after birth he pressured her mom to give them up for adoption. She also learned her biological mom had three pregnancies.

“It’s exciting. I’m really excited, but nervous,” she said.

Gibson plans to meet her newly found sibling in San Jose and looks forward to creating a new photo album with this new chapter in her life.

“I guess, a new friend, a sister, a lifelong bond with her, somebody that is going to be around for the rest of my life,” said Gibson.

Gibson has a cousin who lives in southern California who will be part of the reunion. That cousin met a long lost aunt using the same website back in October.