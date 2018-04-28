By Sara Hodges
Filed Under:draft picks, football, Local Draftees, NFL, NFL Draft, Sheldon High School Football

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Johnson becomes the second Sacramento native to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills picked him in the fourth round at No. 121 overall Saturday.

 

The 5-foot-11 cornerback lit up the stat sheets at Weber State recording 42 career pass break-ups, that’s a school record. Johnson was a unanimous First Team All-American selection, and was named the Big Sky conference’s defensive MVP after the 2017 season.

 

Johnson is known to be extremely efficient in zone coverage, which fits well with the scheme the Bills execute. Buffalo lost Leonard Johnson in free agency, so Taron will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s