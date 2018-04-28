SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Johnson becomes the second Sacramento native to be selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills picked him in the fourth round at No. 121 overall Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 cornerback lit up the stat sheets at Weber State recording 42 career pass break-ups, that’s a school record. Johnson was a unanimous First Team All-American selection, and was named the Big Sky conference’s defensive MVP after the 2017 season.

Johnson is known to be extremely efficient in zone coverage, which fits well with the scheme the Bills execute. Buffalo lost Leonard Johnson in free agency, so Taron will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job this summer.