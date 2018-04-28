  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, Chris Stratton, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, San Francisco Giants, sf giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have reinstated pitcher Chris Stratton from the paternity list and plan to start the right-hander in the first game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Second baseman Joe Panik was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb, one of a number of moves made by the Giants.

Outfielder Mac Williamson was put on the seven-day concussion list after he stumbled over the bullpen mound near left field and crashed into a low wall near the stands Tuesday. Reliever Mark Melancon was transferred to the 60-day disabled list and right-hander Derek Law was appointed as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader.

Additionally, outfielder Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento one day after being sent down. The Giants also promoted infielder Alen Hanson from their top farm club.

Panik injured himself during a pickoff attempt in Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s