  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    00:00 AMCSI: Miami
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Saudi Arabia, World Wrestling Entertainment, wwe
Vince McMahon (Photo Credit: Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi sports officials are apologizing after images of scantily clad women appeared on big screens during a world wrestling event held in the kingdom, which hosted women and children for the first time.

The Saudi General Sports Authority apologized in an online statement Saturday.

Viewers said the broadcast of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” was cut off for a few moments as the images played.

The sports authority said there were shots of woman who were “indecent.” It also said it will not show matches involving female wrestlers.

Friday night’s event featured WWE star John Cena and others. It came as the ultra-conservative kingdom is gradually loosening restrictions on public entertainment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s