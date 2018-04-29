Filed Under:DUI, DUI Crash, Fatal Crash, Los Angeles, Suspected DUI Crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fiery crash in Los Angeles that killed three people and left three others critically injured.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says an adult, child and infant were killed in Friday night’s crash in South Los Angeles. Three other people, including another child, were critically injured.

Witnesses told KABC-TV they saw a man crash into a van that was carrying five people.

The fiery crash was caught on cell phone video, which showed both vehicles engulfed in flames as firefighters rushed to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the driver of the car, who was among those injured, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities did not immediately provide any additional information.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s