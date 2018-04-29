  • CBS13On Air

Aircraft Emergency, emergency landing, mather field, Sacramento Metro Fire

MATHER (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire Airport Rescue And Fire Fighting crews responded at Mather Field just before 2 P.M. on Sunday afternoon to a report of an aircraft that had declared an in-flight emergency.

Sacramento Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal says that the aircraft was able to land safely at Mather and that 2 people on board the aircraft were able to safely get out of the aircraft and were not injured.

The type of aircraft made the emergency landing or what caused the pilot to declare an in-flight emergency were not immediately released by authorities.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.

