A poster for Arthur Penn's 1969 comedy 'Alice's Restaurant' starring Arlo Guthrie. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts church building made famous by the 1967 Arlo Guthrie song “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” is reopening after some recently completed upgrades.

The building in Great Barrington is home of the nonprofit Guthrie Center and has been closed for about two months during the work.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the upgrades include the restoration of the circular stained-glass window at the front entrance, a new ceiling in the great room and insulation.

The building will reopen this weekend with a memorial for a local journalist who recently died. Its regular schedule of community lunches, musical events and non-denominational services will start next week.

The building was known as the Old Trinity Church and dates to 1829. It’s where the Alice of song fame lived with her husband, Ray.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

