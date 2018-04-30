  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquakes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A minor earthquake has shaken the San Francisco Bay area.

The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck just before 5 a.m. Monday. The epicenter of the quake was about 24 miles (39 kilometers) east-northeast of San Francisco City Hall. The closest city to the 4:55 a.m. quake was Alamo, California, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. The quake had a depth of about 3.5 miles (6 kilometers).

There was no immediate word of damage or injuries.

According to the USGS, the East Bay area was hit with several small earthquakes Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s