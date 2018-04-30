MOLINE, Ill. (WQAD) — A Chevy Camaro with two people inside plunged into the Rock River in Moline, Illinois on Friday night.

The passenger told police he let his friend test drive his new Camaro, and he told police his friend couldn’t handle its power. The driver lost control and drove into the river.

The two men escaped the sinking car on their own and swam to shore. Police say they weren’t hurt, and they’re doing just fine.

A tow truck was eventually able to drag the Camaro out of the water.

The brand new car is a complete loss.

No word on the status of that friendship.



