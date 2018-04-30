WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Oroville man has received a second chance at life, thanks to a dedicated firefighter.

Perry Choy, a 20-year San Francisco firefighter, died last year after a massive stroke. His organs were donated, including his heart, which helped save the life of the Oroville man.

Sunday, that man got to meet Choy’s family in West Sacramento.

“It was loud, it was strong, as strong as his love for us actually,” cried Aletha Gomez.

Emotions ran through Gomez as she heard the heartbeat of her son’s father, for the first time in nearly a year.

Perry Choy’s heart, now beating strong inside an Oroville man.

“I feel thankful and grateful that he lives on,” said Gomez.

Choy, a San Francisco firefighter, unexpectedly passed away last year, after suffering from a stroke.

His last wishes to Gomez:

“He told me, you know when I pass away when I die, what am I gonna do with it? Might as well donate it and save more lives,” Gomez added.

Choy’s sudden death became the gift of life for many, including 63-year-old Jim Donovan.

“I’m proud, really proud,” said Donovan.

It’s been a rough journey for Donovan, who moved from Bakersfield several years ago, hoping his Valley Fever would go away. The condition transformed into congestive heart failure.

“I actually gave up and I gave up for a long time and I didn’t think anything would happen,” said Donovan.

Donovan waited almost two years before his doctors found an exact match, for a heart transplant, last August. That match came from Choy, who had passed just days before Donovan received his new heart.

“This is his will, this is what he wants,” Gomez said.

Choy’s spirit now breathes life in Donovan and other people who may have never gotten the chance.

“I’m gonna go see my grandchildren and celebrate life again, a second life,” Donovan said.

Donovan walked a 2K race in Land Park two weeks after getting his heart transplant. He says he went against doctors orders because he felt healthy.

He ended up getting a medal which says he gave to Gomez.