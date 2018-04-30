Filed Under:american river, Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man who reportedly ran a woman off the road on Highway 50.

The road rage incident near White Hall involved a Ford van and a GMC Denali with a trailer.

The CHP says a male driver in the white Ford van is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the vehicles collided, sending the woman’s vehicle into the American River.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. Two dogs were also inside the vehicle, but were unharmed.

