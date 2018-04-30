FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Four people were injured in a two-car crash involving a California Highway Patrol vehicle on Interstate 80 on Monday.

The CHP says one of its vehicles was rear-ended by a white Mitsubishi Mirage on eastbound I-80 near Fairfield at around 3:40 p.m. The officer was pulled over on the right-hand shoulder.

The driver of the Mitsubishi and two passengers were transported to the hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP. The officer had moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The crash closed one lane of eastbound Interstate 80.