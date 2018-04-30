  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Justin Timberlake, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Has sexy ever left the Golden 1 Center? Because if it has, Justin Timberlake is bringing it back.

Timberlake apparently can’t stop the music and announced several new dates for his “Man of the Woods” tour on Monday. The former boy band member will be making a stop at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, Nov. 18.

If you can’t catch him then, he also announced a show at Oracle Arena on Dec. 5. Earlier month, Timberlake sold out the SAP Center in San Jose for two nights.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale Monday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s