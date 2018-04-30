  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – More women are coming forward with allegations of sexual abuse against a former Modesto youth pastor.

The Modesto Bee says these women reported the crimes in Arizona where Les Hughey most recently served as a pastor.

Other women have come forward, saying the now 64-year old coerced them into having sex with him in the seventies when he worked at the First Baptist Church in Modesto.

“It would start very innocent, from dinner or a youth group meeting,” said accuser Tracy Epler. “Then one girl would be invited to stay, evening would wind down, his wife would go to bed, and then the back rubs would start, and then the back rubs would go further.”

According to the Bee, one of the alleged victims was 14 or 15 at the time.

