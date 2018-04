SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in North Sacramento.

Firefighters were called just after 3:15 a.m. Monday on Clay Street off of Grand Avenue.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire on the outside of the house, but not before flames spread to a bedroom inside, causing minor damage.

Officials say a total of four people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.