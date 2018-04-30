Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Roseville native and actress Molly Ringwald says Southwest Airlines saved her dad’s life.
Last week, Bob Ringwald experienced a health scare midflight.
Molly Ringwald said a doctor and the Southwest crew sprang into action.
Ringwald told CBS13 her dad is now recovering from pneumonia and they want to thank everyone for their concern and support.
“I’m very proud to be known as Bob Ringwold’s daughter,” Molly said.
Bob Ringwald is recovering out of state, but the family expects him to return to California in about a week.
Southwest responded on Twitter, writing they’re happy her dad was taken care of and added they’d love to follow-up to recognize the crew.