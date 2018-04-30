  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Molly Ringwald, roseville

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Roseville native and actress Molly Ringwald says Southwest Airlines saved her dad’s life.

Last week, Bob Ringwald experienced a health scare midflight.

Molly Ringwald said a doctor and the Southwest crew sprang into action.

Ringwald told CBS13 her dad is now recovering from pneumonia and they want to thank everyone for their concern and support.

“I’m very proud to be known as Bob Ringwold’s daughter,” Molly said.

Bob Ringwald is recovering out of state, but the family expects him to return to California in about a week.

Southwest responded on Twitter, writing they’re happy her dad was taken care of and added they’d love to follow-up to recognize the crew.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s