SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Roseville native and actress Molly Ringwald says Southwest Airlines saved her dad’s life.

Last week, Bob Ringwald experienced a health scare midflight.

Molly Ringwald said a doctor and the Southwest crew sprang into action.

We all love to publicly vent against airlines but today I would like to thank Southwest Airlines and the doctor who happened to be onboard. They emergency landed the plane for my dad. Because of their speed and professionalism, my father’s life was saved. #SouthWest #gratitude — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) April 26, 2018

Ringwald told CBS13 her dad is now recovering from pneumonia and they want to thank everyone for their concern and support.

“I’m very proud to be known as Bob Ringwold’s daughter,” Molly said.

Bob Ringwald is recovering out of state, but the family expects him to return to California in about a week.

Southwest responded on Twitter, writing they’re happy her dad was taken care of and added they’d love to follow-up to recognize the crew.