STOCKTON (CBS13) – It’s the start of another work week, and a long commute for some in the Central Valley – but none longer than Stockton.

A new study from ApartmentList.com reveals that Stockton is number one in the country for super commuters.

It takes 10 percent of commuters there 90 minutes or more to get to work, according to the study.

Modesto and Riverside take second and third place, tied at 7.3 percent.

“It takes such a big chunk of time out of your everyday life,” said Rabin Burkhardt, a super commuter from Manteca.

The study also found the share of commuters traveling 25 minutes or more climbed from 41 percent to 45 percent.