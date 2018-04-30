  • CBS13On Air

By Kelly Ryan
Filed Under:Winters

WINTERS (CBS13) — Construction has started on a four-star boutique hotel in the middle of Downtown Winters.

Officials in the farming community are betting it will be able to fill the 73 rooms and are confident the two large conference rooms and ballroom will be busy on a regular basis.

When many people think of Winters, they think of a small farming community—which it still is—but its restaurant scene has made this town into a travel destination.

The only thing missing is a place to stay, but there’s a plan to take care of that.

Wade Cowan is the mayor of Winters, with a population of just over 7,000 about a dozen miles from Vacaville.

Turkovitch Family Wines has a shop downtown, and the Putah Creek Cafe is a popular visitors spot. The downtown area continues getting new and innovative dining venues.

Now The Berryessa Hotel, named for the nearby lake, will bring 73 hotel rooms, two conference rooms, a ballroom and even a rooftop bar.

Officials say they’ve been working on the hotel for years, but some weren’t sure a high-end hotel would work in Winters. But Cowan says working with a local developer, the new hotel could be a huge draw for travelers, conferences and weddings.

The hotel is expected to open in October. Winters has also approved a Marriott Courtyard Hotel near Highway 505 that’s to be built in 2019.

