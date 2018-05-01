  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The 2020 U.S. Olympic track trials will be put out for bid again because of uncertainty over the Los Angeles-area stadium that won the initial bid to host them.

USA Track and Field awarded the trials last June to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California, but construction on the proposed stadium there has been held up due to legal challenges over the funding.

USATF hopes to re-award trials by June.

In the initial bid process, Mt. San Antonio beat out Eugene, Oregon, and Sacramento, California. Eugene has hosted the previous three track trials and will also host the 2021 world championships. Sacramento last hosted trials in 2004.

The 2020 trials are scheduled for June 19-28.

 

