SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There will be weed at the Cannabis Cup.

The Sacramento City Council voted to allow the sale and consumption of cannabis at this weekend’s High Times event at Cal Expo.

“This is a huge milestone,” said a cannabis enthusiast who goes by the name Big Red.

The Cannabis Cup and concert is likely to attract 15,000 people. It’ll be the first legal open consumption event at Cal Expo.

Following the council’s decision, event attendees will be allowed to buy and consume marijuana products at Cal Expo.

“Cannabis shouldn’t be viewed in any other way than how alcohol is viewed,” said Big Red.

But the festival was almost without its centerpiece.

“There are way too many components to consider here,” said City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby.

Ashby had several concerns about allowing consumption, from security and safety, to how quickly a decision needed to be made.

“I think acting hastily is not in our best interest,” said Ashby.

“This event was only brought to my attention 12 days ago. That’s a bit problematic for me,” said City Councilman Jeff Harris who’s District the event is happening in.

Organizers apologized for the late developments. They also say bags will be checked at the exits, and wristbands will be punched to ensure people aren’t purchasing more than the legal limit.

According to city staff, they expect to generate $200,000 from tax revenue over the course of the two-day event.

“I am willing to try this as a pilot,” said City Councilman Larry Carr following his questioning of event organizers.

The safeguards and potential cash for the city were enough to get a “yes” vote from the mayor and a majority of the council.

“This could be a very big, very costly pilot lesson,” warned Ashby.

Organizers say $140,000 from the event will be given to local social justice programs.

The council will work on setting policy for how to handle tax revenue from similar events.