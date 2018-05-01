ELK GROVE (CBS13) – 8 ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Elk Grove after the mama duck was accidentally hit by a car.

Elk Grove PD posted pictures of an officer and firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department working together Monday morning to save the ducklings from a storm drain near Laguna Springs Dr. and W. Stockton Blvd.

The mama duck, who appeared to be okay, watched from a distance and the first responders saved all of her babies.

Once the ducklings were freed they and their mama were reunited near the creek and floated off together, according to the post.