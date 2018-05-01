  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Elk Grove, wildlife

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – 8 ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Elk Grove after the mama duck was accidentally hit by a car.

Elk Grove PD posted pictures of an officer and firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department working together Monday morning to save the ducklings from a storm drain near Laguna Springs Dr. and W. Stockton Blvd.

ducks1 8 Ducklings Rescued from Drain After Mom is Hit By Car

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

ducks2 8 Ducklings Rescued from Drain After Mom is Hit By Car

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

The mama duck, who appeared to be okay, watched from a distance and the first responders saved all of her babies.

ducks3 8 Ducklings Rescued from Drain After Mom is Hit By Car

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

ducks4 8 Ducklings Rescued from Drain After Mom is Hit By Car

Credit: Elk Grove Police Dept.

Once the ducklings were freed they and their mama were reunited near the creek and floated off together, according to the post.

