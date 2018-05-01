SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The arrest of the man accused of being the most elusive serial criminal in American history, gave victims’ families a sense of closure.

“51 rapes and 12 murders … this is not a new crime. It’s an old crime…finally solved by DNA” said Bruce Harrington whose brother and sister in law were among the Golden State Killer’s victims.

The announcement also opened a new path forward for a state measure that would expand the state’s DNA database, using felonies newly downgraded to misdemeanors under Proposition 47.

Misdemeanors like drug possession, assault, burglary, petty theft, fraud, and forgery, would be included on the list of crimes eligible for DNA collection.

For the last three years, state Assemblyman, and former cop, Jim Cooper has tried and failed to pass that legislation.

“97 percent of public will never have their DNA taken. Because you have to be arrested for a felony, so the majority of the population never gets arrested for a felony. That’s the biggest issue,” said Cooper (D-Elk Grove).

Cooper says he’s had no success getting his message through to Democrats in the legislature, ao he’s taking it directly to voters, like Andee Sunderland.

“I’ve been charged with a misdemeanor for civil disobedience in solidarity with Walmart workers so when I hear misdemeanors, my first response is I don’t think I deserve to be in some kind of database,” said Sunderland.

She’s not the only one concerned about privacy.

Forensic biologist Ruth Ballard urges caution on the DNA decision.

“Even if you have to be just convicted of a misdemeanor, the next step is you have to be arrested for a misdemeanor that’s the direction in which the legislation seems to be going. So my question is at what point will we draw the line?

Cooper has an answer for that too.

“Ask the 51 women that have been raped and 12 people killed by the Golden State Killer. Ask their families and relatives what they think,” said Cooper.

As for Cooper’s ballot initiative, it has about three more weeks to gather enough valid signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot.