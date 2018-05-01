  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin teacher has filed paperwork to run for President of the United States.

Julianne Benzel gained a following after questioning the politics behind a school walkout and march aimed at gun control, following the deaths of 17 students after the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.

“I understand that this might seem like it’s out of nowhere,” Benzel said.

She said she was asked to run in letter after letter sent to her home.

“All of these people that were just sending me stuff over and over and over were asking me to do this,” Benzel said. “And when it didn’t relent, I thought maybe we should consider it.”

The paperwork was filed with the Federal Elections Commission. Benzel says it was easier than she expected.

According to a May 2017 NPR article, 129 people have already filed to run for president for the 2020 election.

