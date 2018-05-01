SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Whether it’s known as the City of Trees or America’s Farm to Fork Capital, there’s no denying that Sacramento is growing.

Tuesday, according to a new report released by the California Department of Finance, Sacramento reached a new milestone: more than 500,000 people now call the city home.

The report estimates Sacramento’s population at the start of 2018 at 501,344, up from the 494,266 estimate at the start of 2017.

In total, the California Department of Finance says 39,810,000 call California home as of Jan. 1, 2018. California has an average population growth of 333,000 per year since 2010, the department says.

Sacramento – California’s 6th largest city – is the fastest-growing large city in terms of percentage growth, according to the report, beating out San Diego 1.43 to 1.42 percent.