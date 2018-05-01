SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Inspired by a local fallen deputy, a Sacramento man makes it his mission to help keep law enforcement safe.

He’s opened up a building in Cameron Park that officers on the beat can access whenever they need, to refresh and recharge in a secure and protected environment. It comes at a time of increased tensions among the public and law enforcement across the country.

“I want the officers to feel safe,” said Jeremy Gold, founder of 999 Officer Down Apparel.

Gold, a former correctional officer, says it’s the least he could for those who risk their lives every day.

“It’s really not a safe job anymore being a cop.”

The safe space is open 24-7 for beat officers who need to take a break close by, rather than drive back to headquarters. It’s located in a strip mall in Cameron Park inside a fully secured building, equipped with security cameras and outside surveillance. It’s also fully stocked with food and drinks for the officers, a private bathroom and computers to write reports instead of inside patrol cars.

“Not always the safest option, especially at night,” said El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Macres.

He has stopped in several times and says the community support is humbling.

“People like Jeremy who can give us a safe place to be is a step in the right direction.”

Gold came up with the idea after his friend Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert French was gunned down in the line of duty in August in a shootout at a Ramada Inn with a suspected car thief.

“Not only do I know one, but I know three of them. Three within a 40-mile radius of where I live; that’s too much.”

He first created an apparel line to honor fallen law enforcement called 999 Officer Down Apparel, named forthe code used when an officer is down. Gold says violence against police has hit frightening proportions.

“Ambush-style killings is off the hook. I mean, it’s happening left and right.”

The safe haven is his way of providing a little more protection to police on patrol. Gold says he uses the profits from his apparel line, as well as various fundraisers once or twice a month to pay for rent and utilities in the building. The rest of the earnings go to memorials for law enforcement families.

“I love doing it for all the officers,” said Gold.

Gold now has plans to expand safe haven, with future locations in South Sacramento and Stockton.