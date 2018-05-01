SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two law enforcement agencies in Sacramento County are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to several women over the past few days.

The victims describe him as a white man in his mid-30s with short brown hair and drives a white Toyota Tundra truck.

The first incident happened in an Orangevale neighborhood, the second, in neighboring Citrus Heights.

“He stopped right here and said ‘Can you help me’, I said what? I stepped over and there he was, he was exposing himself,” said Denise Botha.

Shock and anger rushed through Botha Sunday night, as she realized the driver wasn’t asking for directions.

“My first instinct is what the hell is he doing,” said Botha.

Surveillance from Botha’s home shows her walking out to her lawn. Moments later, a white Toyota Tundra drives down her street, then turns around and stops in front of her home.

“I was in shock, completely in shock,” Botha said.

Botha called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and filed a police report.

The next day, Citrus Heights police received a similar report of indecent exposure off Mariposa Avenue, less than a mile away from an elementary school.

“Oh my God. He’s still there, he’s still out there looking for somebody to violate, I felt violated all over again,” said Botha.

The victim from the second incident did not want to speak on camera, but she tells CBS13 a man in a white Toyota Tundra approached her outside her home and exposed himself.

Both incidents happened a few days apart, are now high on law enforcement’s radar.

“With crimes of indecent exposure, sometimes it is discovered that crime often leads to more significant crimes later on,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Hampton says the reports are concerning. He adds the two incidents are most likely not isolated.

“With these crimes that’s always a worry, we look at this as a potential possibility,” Hampton said.

Two law enforcement agencies across Sacramento County are now on the hunt for a mystery man who has several neighborhoods now living on edge.

“Usually I keep the doors open, now everything is locked up like a steel drum,” Botha said.

Investigators say they’re looking at surveillance cameras at major intersections leading to these neighborhoods, to hopefully find a clue that will lead them to the mystery suspect.