BOSTON (CBS13) – The average price for a gallon of gas is lowest on Tuesday in California, according to analysis done by GasBuddy.

The gas tracking company looked at nationwide data from January to March and determined the best and worst days to buy, and the days with the shortest and longest lines.

Tuesday is best day to buy in CA

Monday is best day to buy in US

Friday is worst day to buy in CA and US

Sunday is least busy day

Friday is busiest day

Nationwide, Mondays and Sundays are the best-priced days- with 21 states registering the lowest-prices of the week. Tuesday is considered a good “top off” day- meaning it’s good to buy, but not necessarily the best. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that the earlier motorists fill-up during the week, the better,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The data shows Friday is the worst day to buy gas. 19 states, including California, registered the highest price for a gallon of gas. Thursday was the 2nd worst day to fill up. The 2 worst days to top off the tank were also Friday and Thursday.

Gas stations are the least busy on Sunday, followed by Monday, per the GasBuddy analysis. Friday is the busiest day, followed by Thursday.

As far as filling up on the way to work- GasBuddy says your best bet is Monday and Tuesday from 8am-10am.

Currently, the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.81. In California that average price jumps to nearly $3.60. Locally, Sacramento County is averaging $3.48. San Joaquin County is $3.47. Stanislaus County is $3.43.