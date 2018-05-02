YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people died in a crash after a woman became distracted by a beverage, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

Investigators say Zsophia Lighstep, 20 of Dobbins, was southbound on Highway 49 south of Marysville Road when she became distracted by a beverage in her center console and looked away from the road. Her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes.

At the same time, investigators say a 17-year-old Grass Valley girl was traveling northbound with two male passengers. That driver tried to avoid Lighstep’s vehicle by swerving, but was struck on the right side of the vehicle. The teen’s vehicle went off the road and 20 feet down an embankment.

The passengers in the teen’s vehicle both died—a 20-year-old Grass Valley man in the front seat who was wearing his seatbelt, and a male passenger in the back who was not wearing his seat belt.

The teen driver was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with serious injuries. She was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Lighstep’s vehicle remained on the road and she declined medical transport for her minor to moderate injuries. She was released from the scene.