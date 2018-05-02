GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A cat stuck in an abandoned well in Grass Valley was pulled to safety days after getting trapped.

The Grass Valley Police Department posted on Facebook that an officer with Grass Valley Animal Control tracked the cat for several days and finally was able to rescue it.

The rescue call initially came in last Tuesday from residents who believed a cat was stuck under their house. The officer, Caralyn, responded and couldn’t find the cat. When the meows continued, Caralyn came back out. She and the homeowner found a very old, dry well under the house. Caralyn and a Grass Valley Police Sergeant wiggled through a space only 14 inches and lowered a trap with cat food to the bottom of the 40 foot well.

Caralyn checked several times but the cat wasn’t caught. Finally, on Tuesday, the hungry cat was safely in the trap!

The cat is now on a 5-day hold. If no one claims the cat it will be available for adoption at the Grass Valley Animal Shelter on Freeman Lane.