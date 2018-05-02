SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg endorsed Milo Fitch for Sheriff- not current Sheriff Scott Jones.

Steinberg is a Democrat. Jones is a Republican.

Milo Fitch is currently the Chief of Workforce Development at the California Prison Authority. According to his campaign website, Fitch has a degree in business and served 33 years in the Sheriff’s Department and worked his way up the ranks to Chief Deputy. He says, “after speaking with many friends and colleagues, I felt an obligation to run for office because the current leadership of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department cannot deliver what our community needs.”

Mayor Steinberg and Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna became the latest lawmakers to endorse Fitch Tuesday, saying his humility, values and experience make him a more qualified candidate.

Sheriff Scott Jones is the incumbent. He was first elected Sheriff in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He’s served in the Sheriff’s Department since 1989. Sheriff Jones has been endorsed by the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Probation Association and Police Chiefs and Sheriffs Groups, among others.

Jones has been accused of sexual harassment. Four female deputies filed, and won, a $3.5 million dollar lawsuit against Sacramento County. The women claimed they were discriminated against for being women and speaking up. They also said the department retaliated against them. Part of their lawsuit also claimed Jones, who was then a sergeant, made unwanted sexual advances toward her. He denied that claim.

He’s also been criticized after a state audit found inconsistencies in the way the Sheriff’s Department issues conceal and carry weapons permits. According to the audit, released in December, Sheriff Jones has approved 6,336 conceal and carry permits during a three year span.

Sheriff Jones ran against Rep. Ami Bera in 2016 in a bid to unseat the incumbent. He lost.

Donna Cox, a 23 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, and Bret Daniels, who has served in various law enforcement agencies, are also running for Sheriff. The primary election is June 5.