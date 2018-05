SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Frontier Airlines will return to the Sacramento International Airport in August.

The airline announced Tuesday it would offer nonstop flights to Denver 4 times a week starting August 1. It will offer nonstop flights to Vegas 3 times a week starting August 12. Frontier will operate out of Terminal B.

The airline used to fly in and out of SMF but stopped 5 years ago.

Tickets are now on sale.