SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The alleged East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer will be back in court Wednesday morning, facing a judge.

Jospeh DeAngelo made his first court appearance on Friday and did not enter a plea. He was taken into the courtroom in a wheelchair.

DeAngelo, 72, appeared like he could only barely able to keep his eyes open while listening to the judge.

He is being charged with two counts of murder in Sacramento County and six more around the state.

A handful of municipalities with unsolved crimes dating back to the 1970s, like Davis, believe DeAngelo could be linked to those cases.