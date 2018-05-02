LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – Las Vegas Police released some body camera video showing officers entering the gunman’s hotel room moments after the deadly Las Vegas concert massacre.

You can hear officers discussing a possible camera and then searching the room for the suspect and weapons.

Authorities released the footage Wednesday after several media outlets sued to obtain video, 911 recordings, evidence logs and interview reports.

Last October Stephen Paddock opened fire out of a window on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. He killed 58 people as they watched a concert. Hundreds of others were injured. Paddock killed himself as authorities closed in on him.

The first officer to burst through the door didn’t activate his body camera. The disclosure made by police lawyers late Tuesday raises questions about whether officers followed department policy during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The police department’s policy requires officers to activate body cameras during calls that result in interaction with citizens and searches.