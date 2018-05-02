  • CBS13On Air

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man has died after a fiery crash in Vacaville early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the Interstate 80 and Leisure Town Road exit.

California Highway Patrol says a driver was ejected from the car after a crash around 4 a.m. The driver, a man, succumbed to his injuries.

Officers believe the driver was speeding as he was trying to exit the freeway.

The car became airborne after it struck a concrete barrier. CHP says the driver hit the concrete wall with so much force that the wall broke.

After the crash, the car was engulfed in flames.

The Leisure Town Road off-ramp has since been reopened. CHP is still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

