SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of two Black Lives Matter activists arrested outside the county D.A.’s office during the ongoing Stephon Clark protests will not be charged.

Melisa Price was accused of “failing to disperse” as police tried to break-up a group of protesters surrounding a woman in the parking lot.

The district attorney has not filed charges against Price.

“We declined to file charges on Ms. Price because she has no prior criminal record; her conduct, while a violation of the law, can fairly be described as passive resistance; and she cooperated fully with the officers during the arrest process,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Grippi.

A second suspect, Ebony Harper, will be charged. She’s set to be arraigned on June 4 at 8:30 a.m.