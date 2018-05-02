SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police patrol cars will soon have ballistic doors.

The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday night to approve more than $440,000 to buy the doors, which can also be used as a shield if officers come under fire.

The decision to get the ballistic doors came after two bullets came through a car door during a shootout in September in South Sacramento. In that incident, two police officers, Victor Wolfe and Tim Martin, were injured.

The department’s cars are made by Ford, which offers ballistic panels as an option. The upgrade costs $3,300 on a new vehicle and $5,500 on an existing vehicle.

The department had previously made a decision to equip all future cars with the ballistic doors.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol already have the ballistic doors on fleet vehicles.

