SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Nick Hundley homered, doubled and matched his career high with four hits, Brandon Crawford broke out of a lengthy slump with three RBIs and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Wednesday.

Austin Jackson added two hits and two RBIs and Derek Holland pitched five innings for his first win of the season for San Francisco.

The Giants finished 7-3 on their homestand and celebrated left-handed reliever Will Smith’s first appearance in the big leagues in nearly 19 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2017. Smith pitched one scoreless inning.

Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen left the game in the third after getting hit in the back of his elbow by a pitch. X-rays taken were negative.

Eric Hosmer had two hits and three RBIs for San Diego. Matt Szczur hit his first home run of the season.

Hundley had a two-out, two-run singles in the ninth inning Monday night to beat the Padres. This time, the veteran backup catcher had an RBI single in the first, doubled and scored in the third, the hit a two-run homer off starter Clayton Richard (1-4) in the fourth.

Hundley also had a standup double in the sixth.

Holland (1-3) allowed three runs. Five relievers combined to retire 12 batters.

Richard gave up six earned runs over four innings. The lefty struck out six but walked four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto is seeking a second opinion on his sore pitching elbow and mighty meet with specialist Dr. James Andrews during the team’s upcoming road trip. . Closer Greg Melancon (right elbow flexor strain) will throw a bullpen Saturday. . LHP Josh Osich (right hip strain) flew to Arizona to begin throwing.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-1, 2.78 ERA) will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Mexico when the two teams begin a three-day series south of the border. Luchessi’s ERA is the lowest among all qualifying rookies in the majors.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (2-2, 3.90) tries to bounce back from his worst start of the season when San Francisco begins a 10-game road trip Friday in Atlanta. Stratton retired only four batters and allowed six runs against the Dodgers last Saturday.

