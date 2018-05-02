  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:California Politics, primary, US Senate

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A California businessman wants to be elected to the U.S. Senate and he’s trying to do it by running in two states at the same time.

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente qualified Tuesday to become a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Florida. He’ll face Gov. Rick Scott in the Aug. 28 primary.

De La Fuente is already on the ballot for U.S. Senate in his home state of California. He has run for several offices in the past. He ran for U.S. Senate in Florida in 2016 and was defeated in the Democratic primary.

In a phone interview, De La Fuente maintained it’s legal for him to run in two states as long as he’s living in the state before he’s sworn into office. He says he already owns property in Florida.

