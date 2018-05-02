SACRAMENTO (AP) — Police accountability activists are joining forces across the state in the wake of the police shooting of an unarmed black man in California’s capital city.

The Justice Teams Network officially launched Wednesday with the goal of helping communities respond quickly to police shootings and weakening protections for officers involved. It includes Black Lives Matter Sacramento and groups in Los Angeles, Anaheim and Oakland.

Executive director Cat Brooks says the network has created a model for launching civilian investigations of police shootings, organizing vigils and helping family members navigate the public spotlight.

The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter quickly mobilized in the wake of the March fatal shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. It’s now training people to conduct civilian investigations using the new network’s model.

