Filed Under:Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Police accountability activists are joining forces across the state in the wake of the police shooting of an unarmed black man in California’s capital city.

The Justice Teams Network officially launched Wednesday with the goal of helping communities respond quickly to police shootings and weakening protections for officers involved. It includes Black Lives Matter Sacramento and groups in Los Angeles, Anaheim and Oakland.

READ ALSO: Stephon Clark Protesters Vow to Continue Pressing for Charges After DA Lays Out Lengthy Timeline

Executive director Cat Brooks says the network has created a model for launching civilian investigations of police shootings, organizing vigils and helping family members navigate the public spotlight.

WATCH: Sacramento County Autopsy of Stephon Clark Differs from Family’s Private Autopsy

The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter quickly mobilized in the wake of the March fatal shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. It’s now training people to conduct civilian investigations using the new network’s model.

VIRAL: Newspaper Column Calls for Minority Curfew After Stephon Clark Shooting

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s