  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Folsom, Raley's

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A car drove into a Raley’s grocery store in Folsom, causing a lot of damage.

The crash happened at the store at 715 East Bidwell Street, police say. That’s where the driver in a white full-size sedan hit the accelerator, came crashing into the store, hit a counter, and stopped.

Customers and staff in the store had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported but the driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Police are investigating whether or not a medical situation caused the crash.

A building inspector will check the structure for damage.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s