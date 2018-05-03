MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives with the Modesto Police Department are continuing their search for the badge and gun belonging to the Gilroy’s top cop.

Over the weekend, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee was attending a graduation ceremony in Modesto when his personal vehicle carrying his badge and gun disappeared.

“I parked my vehicle to attend the graduation. I had my gun and badge on. Then, I realized they were screening people at the gate getting in, and that I might have a problem getting in with a gun so, I went back to put it back into my truck,” said Smithee who was attending a graduation at Modesto Junior College.

Two days later, investigators with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force found Smithee’s truck with the suspect inside.

“Things happen in life and people are victims of crime and we make decisions and they are not always the right decisions,” he said.

Police arrested Louis Grubeck, Jr., 36, of Modesto. Detectives say Grubeck has a fairly extensive criminal history.

“It doesn’t happen often, it doesn’t. Auto theft can happen anytime, obviously, but we always hope that people transporting firearms, secure them and lock them up. It’s kind of hard to prevent somebody stealing your firearm if it’s in a vehicle that is stolen,” said Sgt. Jamie Demings with the Modesto Police Department.

Although the police chief’s vehicle was recovered, his firearm and badge are still missing, and the suspect is still not talking.

“Anytime we have a firearm on the street, it’s dangerous. We don’t like hearing that a firearm ended up on the street, its unfortunate. But, we do try and do the best we can and unfortunately, on that evening, we weren’t able to find the vehicle right away,” said Demings.

Investigators say they are not only looking for the police chief’s badge and gun, but also a laptop that was inside the car.