  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMAirfryer Oven
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cinemacon 2018, Las Vegas, Movies

By Marc Woodfork

 

The film industry rolls out the red carpet for CinemaCon.  This is their moment to speak directly to the people responsible for putting their films on the big screen.  Without the theater owners part in the process, the movie industry fails to exist.  So, Hollywood brings their A-game.  All the major and some minor studios conduct presentations where studio head or A-list actor comes on stage and speaks about the importance of theaters and the impact of going to the movies and experiencing film on the biggest platform.  When Hollywood commits, they really commit.

Celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Blake Lively, Jamie Foxx, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Jane Fonda, Jodi Foster, Diane Keaton, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and so  many more.  It really is impressive to see just how many actors and directors and studio executives that come to CinemaCon.  Not only do they come, they are completely accessible.  On any given night or afternoon, you can find yourself rubbing elbows at the roulette wheel with Henry Cavill.

The studios also bring along clips and footage of upcoming films exclusive to CinemaCon attendees.  Some of the footage pre-CGI.  So attendees are getting a look at films that haven’t been finished.  A real treat for the moviephile. Hollywood pulls no punches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s