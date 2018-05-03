By Marc Woodfork

The film industry rolls out the red carpet for CinemaCon. This is their moment to speak directly to the people responsible for putting their films on the big screen. Without the theater owners part in the process, the movie industry fails to exist. So, Hollywood brings their A-game. All the major and some minor studios conduct presentations where studio head or A-list actor comes on stage and speaks about the importance of theaters and the impact of going to the movies and experiencing film on the biggest platform. When Hollywood commits, they really commit.

Celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Blake Lively, Jamie Foxx, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Jane Fonda, Jodi Foster, Diane Keaton, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and so many more. It really is impressive to see just how many actors and directors and studio executives that come to CinemaCon. Not only do they come, they are completely accessible. On any given night or afternoon, you can find yourself rubbing elbows at the roulette wheel with Henry Cavill.

The studios also bring along clips and footage of upcoming films exclusive to CinemaCon attendees. Some of the footage pre-CGI. So attendees are getting a look at films that haven’t been finished. A real treat for the moviephile. Hollywood pulls no punches.